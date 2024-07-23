Fahad Shahbaz, Umar Saif collaborate on youth initiatives under PM’s Youth Programme

LAHORE – Prime Minister's Youth Programme Focal Person Chairman Fahad Shahbaz called on former federal minister Dr Umar Saif.
During the meeting, both leaders reached an agreement on new initiatives for empowering youth under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme. The collaboration focuses on entrepreneurship, technology, and other developmental projects to empower young people across the country.
They reviewed the current status of various projects under the programme and explored new avenues to further enhance opportunities for the youth. They also stressed the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and integrating advanced technology into educational and professional spheres to equip the younger generation with the necessary skills and knowledge.
On the occasion, Dr Umar Saif sheds light on the critical role of technology in modern education and business, stressing that equipping the youth with technological skills is essential for their success in the contemporary job market. While, Fahad Shahbaz echoed this sentiment, pointing out that the PM’s Youth Programme is committed to providing the youth with resources and opportunities to innovate and excel in various fields.
Both leaders agreed on the necessity of collaborative efforts to create a more inclusive environment that supports young entrepreneurs. They discussed the implementation of new initiatives that will provide mentorship, funding, and training to budding entrepreneurs, ensuring they have the tools needed to succeed.
The meeting concluded with a shared vision of creating a robust support system for the youth, encompassing various sectors such as technology, education, and entrepreneurship.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
