Fahad Shahbaz, Umar Saif collaborate on youth initiatives under PM's Youth Programme

Web Desk
02:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2024
Fahad Shahbaz, Umar Saif collaborate on youth initiatives under PM’s Youth Programme

LAHORE – Prime Minister's Youth Programme Focal Person Chairman Fahad Shahbaz called on former federal minister Dr Umar Saif.

During the meeting, both leaders reached an agreement on new initiatives for empowering youth under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme. The collaboration focuses on entrepreneurship, technology, and other developmental projects to empower young people across the country.

They reviewed the current status of various projects under the programme and explored new avenues to further enhance opportunities for the youth. They also stressed the importance of promoting entrepreneurship and integrating advanced technology into educational and professional spheres to equip the younger generation with the necessary skills and knowledge.

On the occasion, Dr Umar Saif sheds light on the critical role of technology in modern education and business, stressing that equipping the youth with technological skills is essential for their success in the contemporary job market. While, Fahad Shahbaz echoed this sentiment, pointing out that the PM’s Youth Programme is committed to providing the youth with resources and opportunities to innovate and excel in various fields.

Both leaders agreed on the necessity of collaborative efforts to create a more inclusive environment that supports young entrepreneurs. They discussed the implementation of new initiatives that will provide mentorship, funding, and training to budding entrepreneurs, ensuring they have the tools needed to succeed.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of creating a robust support system for the youth, encompassing various sectors such as technology, education, and entrepreneurship.

