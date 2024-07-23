Gold prices plunge by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold prices plunged in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday amid decline in international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers showed per tola gold price dipped by Rs500 to reach Rs250,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs425 to settle at Rs214,763.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $11 to close at $2,391 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in the country as per tola price stood at Rs2,920 and 10-gram at Rs2,503.42.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs251,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs857 to settle at Rs215,192.