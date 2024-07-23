Namibia slaps over 30 countries with fresh visa requirements: Details inside

WINDHOEK - Namibia will introduce new visa requirements for nationals from 33 countries from next year as confirmed officially by the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security.
Minister Lucia Witbooi confirmed that visitors from as many as 33 nations would be eligible for visas on arrival, provided they pay a fee of N$1,600 and meet entry requirements starting April 1st, 2025.
These requirements include possessing a return ticket, medical insurance, proof of financial means, a clean criminal record, and a passport valid for at least six months.
The Cabinet has approved the fresh policy which would affect the citizens from over two dozen countries. Although the new visa requirement for non-reciprocating countries will take effect next year, from 1 April 2024, visa fees for travelers from non-African Union (AU) member states will increase from N$1,200 to N$1,600 per person.
Travelers from AU member states who qualify for visas on arrival will continue to pay N$1,200 per person but these fees are subject to annual review.
The countries that would now require fresh visa requirements as per the latest decision are listed below:
- Tajikistan
- Ireland
- Moldova
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Luxemburg
- Belarus
- Canada
- Ukraine
- Germany
- Armenia
- France
- Sweden
- United States of America
- Kyrgyzstan
- Portugal
- Netherlands
- Finland
- Liechtenstein
- Uzbekistan
- Italy
- Kazakstan
- Azerbaijan
- Japan
- Turkmenistan
- Austria
- Norway
- Iceland
- Denmark
- Belgium
