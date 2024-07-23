Lahore police stop underage girl’s marriage with foreign national

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital city stopped the marriage of a 12-year-old girl with a foreign national and arrested her parents and nikahkhawan.

The action was taken by the Virtual Women Police Station after they received information about forceful marriage of the underage girl.

Reports said the parents were getting their daughter married to the foreign national, whose identity has not been disclosed, for the sake of money.

The women police station was informed about the marriage by the neighbours of the victim girl.

A spokesperson of the safe cities said women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station anytime by calling 15.