Lahore police stop underage girl’s marriage with foreign national

LAHORE – Police in Punjab capital city stopped the marriage of a 12-year-old girl with a foreign national and arrested her parents and nikahkhawan.
The action was taken by the Virtual Women Police Station after they received information about forceful marriage of the underage girl.
Reports said the parents were getting their daughter married to the foreign national, whose identity has not been disclosed, for the sake of money.
The women police station was informed about the marriage by the neighbours of the victim girl.
A spokesperson of the safe cities said women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station anytime by calling 15.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
