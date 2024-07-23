PTI Central office sealed in Islamabad over poor electric wiring, fire safety system

ISLAMABAD – The metropolitan administration on Tuesday sealed the central office of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to poor safety measures in Islamabad.

Reports said the authorities found that electric wiring of the building was not up to the mark and there were less fire safety equipment.

The administration said the poor safety arrangements could cause an accident, adding that the building has been sealed until safety measures are ensured.

The development comes a day after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the PTI central office and arrested information secretary Raoof Hassan.

The officials also seized computers and other equipment, saying they received information that the PTI office was used as hub for spread propaganda and disinformation.

Raoof Hassan was presented in a court today, Tuesday, by FIA, which sought his physical remand for interrogation in the case.

The court has approved two-day remand of the PTI leader in the case registered over allegations of misuse of social media.