Saudi aircraft resumes service after fire incident at Peshawar airport

05:20 PM | 23 Jul, 2024
A Saudi Arabian Airlines Airbus A330, which encountered a fire during its landing at Peshawar Airport, has been successfully repaired and is now back in service. The aircraft departed for Jeddah after being grounded for one and a half weeks for maintenance and safety checks.

On the morning of July 11th, the Saudi Airlines flight SV 792 arrived in Peshawar from Riyadh. During the landing, the plane's landing gear caught fire, causing immediate concern. Aviation sources reported that the Peshawar Air Traffic Control acted swiftly, stopping the aircraft on the runway and declaring an emergency. All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated using emergency slides, thanks to the quick response of the airport authorities.

The Civil Aviation Authority's fire brigade and staff promptly extinguished the fire in the landing gear. The incident resulted in the temporary closure of Peshawar Airport's runway for several hours, and the aircraft was grounded for extensive repairs.

Following a thorough repair process that lasted one and a half weeks, the aircraft was declared fit for service on Tuesday morning. The Airbus A330 then departed for Jeddah, marking the resumption of its regular operations.

This incident underscores the importance of effective emergency response protocols and the dedication of aviation professionals to ensuring passenger safety. The successful resolution of this situation highlights the resilience and efficiency of the aviation industry in managing unforeseen challenges.

