KP approves further increase in salaries of government employees

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved up to 25 percent increase in salaries of its employees for fiscal year 2024-25002.

Earlier, the provincial government had announced only 10 percent increase in salaries in the budget while the Centre had approved 25% hike in salaries.

The latest revision in salaries of KP employees was approved by the provincial cabinet through a circulation summary.

The salary of KP employees of Grade 1 to 16 has been increased by 25% while the officers from Grade 17 and above would get 20% increment.

Similarly, the provincial government has approved 15% increase in pensions of the retired employees as compared to 10% announced in the budget 2024-25.

The family pensions will also get same increase for the running fiscal year.