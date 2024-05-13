Three-day ban imposed on meeting with Adiala Jail prisoners 

RAWALPINDI – Adiala Jail administration has imposed a three-day ban on meeting with prisoners due to security concerns.

A number of high-profile political person, including PTI founder Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, are detained in Adiala Jail in various cases.

Reports said the decision to ban meetings with prisoners after conducting a thorough search of the jail premises and surrounding areas. Authorities said the ban will remain in effect until May 15.

The Inspector General of Prisons has also issued an order to tighten security measures in the jail.

The jail administration has also been directed to conduct emergency drills to tackle any untoward situation.

The ban has been imposed to prevent any potential security threat and maintaining order in the jail.

Back in March this year, the Punjab home department had imposed ban on visits to prisoners in Adiala Jail due to security reasons.

The Punjab government had also clarified that the restrictions imposed in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail were not aimed at hindering PTI leaders' meetings with Imran Khan.

“This move wasn’t made to take away any facility from him [Khan]. There is a serious threat alert, which is under investigation,” Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari had said while talking to a news channel.