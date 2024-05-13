Yumna Zaidi falls down stairs, video goes viral 

Yumna Zaidi, a talented Pakistani actor celebrated by millions of fans, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over a decade.

Known for her stellar performances, she has graced the screens in popular dramas such as "Dar Si Jati Hai Sila," "Thakkan," "Ishq Zahe Naseeb," "Zara Yaad Kar," "Yeh Dil Mera," "Parizaad," "Bakhtawar," and more.

Her recent project, "Tere Bin," garnered her international acclaim.

Currently, Yumna Zaidi is in the spotlight for her role as journalist Zarnab in the new drama series "Gentleman," where her pairing with Humayun Saeed is receiving much praise.

However, amidst the excitement surrounding the debut of the drama series "Gentleman," a concerning incident occurred during the shooting.

Yumna Zaidi shared a behind-the-scenes video revealing a frightening moment where she fell from the stairs of the studio.

Many fans offered prayers for Yumna Zaidi's well-being during the filming process, with some admitting to feeling scared after viewing the video. Nadia Hussain and several social media influencers joined in, sending their best wishes to the actor.

Some observed that the stairs appeared perilous even in the promotional material, leading them to worry about potential accidents and retakes while watching the scene on TV.