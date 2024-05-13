Chinese firm to add 200MW solar power to Pakistan's national grid

Trina Solar Asia Pacific, a prominent solar energy firm based in China, has unveiled plans to infuse 200 megawatts (MW) of solar power into Pakistan’s electricity network, aiming to diminish the reliance on expensive thermal energy generation.

This endeavor involves deploying state-of-the-art Vertex N modules, marking a significant advancement in Pakistan’s quest for sustainable energy solutions.

The decision comes amid mounting concerns over steep electricity tariffs in Pakistan, largely stemming from the nation’s heavy dependence on costly oil-based thermal power generation.

To tackle this challenge head-on, the Chinese company has joined hands with key Pakistani enterprises, sealing strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster the contribution of solar energy to the national grid.

Trina Solar, renowned globally for its intelligent PV and energy storage solutions, has pledged to deliver 200 MW of Vertex N modules across various applications through partnerships with Mesol, Diwan International, and Zi Solar. These cutting-edge modules, featuring larger 210mm solar cells and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, are poised to facilitate Pakistan’s transition towards renewable energy sources.

Presently, solar energy constitutes a mere 2 percent of the country's domestic power grid.