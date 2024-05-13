Search

Pakistan

Chinese firm to add 200MW solar power to Pakistan's national grid

Web Desk
07:57 PM | 13 May, 2024
Chinese firm to add 200MW solar power to Pakistan's national grid

Trina Solar Asia Pacific, a prominent solar energy firm based in China, has unveiled plans to infuse 200 megawatts (MW) of solar power into Pakistan’s electricity network, aiming to diminish the reliance on expensive thermal energy generation.

This endeavor involves deploying state-of-the-art Vertex N modules, marking a significant advancement in Pakistan’s quest for sustainable energy solutions.

The decision comes amid mounting concerns over steep electricity tariffs in Pakistan, largely stemming from the nation’s heavy dependence on costly oil-based thermal power generation.

To tackle this challenge head-on, the Chinese company has joined hands with key Pakistani enterprises, sealing strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to bolster the contribution of solar energy to the national grid.

Trina Solar, renowned globally for its intelligent PV and energy storage solutions, has pledged to deliver 200 MW of Vertex N modules across various applications through partnerships with Mesol, Diwan International, and Zi Solar. These cutting-edge modules, featuring larger 210mm solar cells and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, are poised to facilitate Pakistan’s transition towards renewable energy sources.

Presently, solar energy constitutes a mere 2 percent of the country's domestic power grid.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

07:57 PM | 13 May, 2024

Chinese firm to add 200MW solar power to Pakistan's national grid

07:57 PM | 13 May, 2024

Three-day ban imposed on meeting with Adiala Jail prisoners 

04:40 PM | 13 May, 2024

‘Martyrs and Ghazis are our national heroes,’ says COAS Asim ...

04:15 PM | 13 May, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N president

03:17 PM | 13 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23 billion funds to defuse tension in Azad ...

02:58 PM | 13 May, 2024

Pakistan to invoke Official Secrets Act against people spreading ...

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 11 May, 2024

DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif among three Maj Gen promoted to rank of ...

12:25 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan seals another jet deal; to sell 12 Super Mushshak aircraft ...

05:09 PM | 12 May, 2024

Massive drop in mobile phone prices in Pakistan

10:06 AM | 12 May, 2024

Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false ...

09:20 PM | 12 May, 2024

Is Pakistan selling JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to Iraqi Air Force?

09:45 PM | 11 May, 2024

Police officer killed as AJK protests against 'unjust' taxes spread

Advertisement

Latest

08:26 PM | 13 May, 2024

Yumna Zaidi falls down stairs, video goes viral 

Gold & Silver

01:21 PM | 13 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan; Check new gold rates here

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 13 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.1 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: