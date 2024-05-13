Fawad Chaudhry hits out at Karachi's 'uber cool' assistant commissioner Hazim Bangwar

Hazim Bangwar, a bureaucrat who previously served as Assistant Commissioner in Karachi, has attracted the disapproval of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry due to his distinctive fashion sense.

Bearing a reputation for his extravagant attire and unconventional persona, Bangwar stands out from his bureaucratic peers by eschewing conventional attire in favour of more flamboyant outfits.

Contrary to the typical image of a civil servant clad in conservative attire, Bangwar holds credentials in Fashion Design and Marketing from AIU London, supplemented by an LLB degree obtained in the UK. Embracing his unique style, he frequently dons flashy ensembles, challenging societal norms and expectations.

Beyond his bureaucratic role, Bangwar is also recognized as a singer, achieving success with singles like "Haram" in 2019, which gained popularity in South Korea, Hungary, Egypt, and India. Subsequent releases include "Hell Ya" and his first Urdu song in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Recently, Bangwar made waves at a local style awards event, opting for a bold black gothic-style ensemble accentuated with a silver metallic chain. "Pakistan may not host the Met Gala, but it certainly boasts its own sense of style," he quipped on his Instagram.

However, his fashion-forward approach drew criticism from ex-minister Fawad, who admonished the civil servant to "respect the office."

Nevertheless, Bangwar's fashion choices garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some users echoed Fawad's sentiments, labeling the situation as "sad and pathetic," others defended Bangwar's right to self-expression.

Indian Civil Service was first merit based Bureaucracy of modern world, the authors of Travelyn report could have never imagined in their wild dream the decline we are witnessing in Pak. Civil Service… show some respect to the office you are occupying… #CivilService https://t.co/a4enzaUjfz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 13, 2024

Amidst the debate, defenders of Bangwar highlighted the importance of separating personal expression from professional duties, lauding him as both a professional and a person of integrity.