Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly passes resolution for release of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a resolution for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi. Former Speaker Mushtaq Ghani presented the agreement, demanding their immediate release, stating they were unlawfully detained.

The agreement also calls for the public release of CCTV footage from May 9 incidents and judicial inquiry. Government members approved the agreement, while opposition members opposed it, citing procedural irregularities.

Opposition leader Ibad Ullah objected to calling the session without the governor's approval and declared the proceedings unconstitutional. After completion of the proceedings, the speaker adjourned the session until Monday afternoon.