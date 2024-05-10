PAKvIRE: Babar Azam achieves another T20I milestone 

DUBLIN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has equaled Indian batter Virat Kohli’s record for most fifty plus scores in T20I cricket.

The right-arm batsman achieved the milestone while playing against Ireland in the first game of the three-match T20I series in Dublin on Friday.

Kohli had smashed the 50 plus score 38 times in 109 innings while Babar Azam equaled it in 108 innings, taking a lead on Indian cricketer.

The Pakistan captain made 57 off 43 as he hit eight 4s and one 6 in his powerful knock.