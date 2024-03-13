Search

Pakistani man gets two-year in jail for marrying underage girl

04:13 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Pakistani man gets two-year in jail for marrying underage girl
KARACHI – A district and sessions court in Karachi awarded two-year jail sentence to man for marrying an underage girl. 

Additional Sessions Judge Irshad Hussain announced the verdict on a petition filed against suspect Muhammad Aslam for marrying the 15-year-old girl. 

Prosecution team told the court that the suspect had tied the knot with the underage girl through a court, adding that the age of the bride was written as 19 years in the documents to mislead the court. 

However, the girl turned out to be 15 years in the medical report. 

A kidnapping case was registered at Mominabad Police Station on the complaint of the girl’s father. The prosecutor said a challan was filed against witnesses, nikkah khawa and others under Child Restraint Marriage Act. 

The girl in a statement said she had married the man out of her will. However, the court sentenced Aslam to jail after he was found guilty of marrying the underage girl. 

