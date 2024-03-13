Search

Ramadan

Today Lahore Iftar time – March 13, 2024

Web Desk
04:35 PM | 13 Mar, 2024


LAHORE – The second fast of the holy month of Ramadan 2024 is being observed in Lahore and all other cities of Pakistan today (Wednesday).

The scared Islamic month commenced on Tuesday after the Ramadan crescent was sighted on Monday evening. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad had announced the commencement of the holy month after presiding over the central meeting. 

Sehri and Iftari hold great significant Muslims observing Roza (Fast) as they adjust their eating timing accordingly. 

Sehri is the meal eaten early in the morning by Muslims before start fasting while Iftari is the fast-breaking meal eaten by Muslims after sunset. 

The Sehri and Iftari timings vary city to city and change on daily basis. Here is the today’s schedule for Iftar in Lahore on March 13, 202:

Today Sehri & Iftar Time In Lahore -13 March 2024

DATE SEHRI IFTAR
13 Mar 2024 04:53 AM 6:10 PM

Sehri and Iftar Time Today in other big cites of Pakistan

City SEHRI IFTAR
Islamabad  4:59 AM 6:14 PM
Lahore 4:55 AM 6:09 PM
Karachi 5:28 AM 6:40 PM
Peshawar 5:05 AM 6:20 PM

