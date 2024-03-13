Today Lahore Iftar time – March 13, 2024

LAHORE – The second fast of the holy month of Ramadan 2024 is being observed in Lahore and all other cities of Pakistan today (Wednesday).
The scared Islamic month commenced on Tuesday after the Ramadan crescent was sighted on Monday evening. Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad had announced the commencement of the holy month after presiding over the central meeting.
Sehri and Iftari hold great significant Muslims observing Roza (Fast) as they adjust their eating timing accordingly.
Sehri is the meal eaten early in the morning by Muslims before start fasting while Iftari is the fast-breaking meal eaten by Muslims after sunset.
The Sehri and Iftari timings vary city to city and change on daily basis. Here is the today’s schedule for Iftar in Lahore on March 13, 202:
|DATE
|SEHRI
|IFTAR
|13 Mar 2024
|04:53 AM
|6:10 PM
|City
|SEHRI
|IFTAR
|Islamabad
|4:59 AM
|6:14 PM
|Lahore
|4:55 AM
|6:09 PM
|Karachi
|5:28 AM
|6:40 PM
|Peshawar
|5:05 AM
|6:20 PM
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
