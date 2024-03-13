Sparx Edge 20 Pro full review: best camera phone of 2024 with a stylish design

In Pakistan, the ‘Pro’ or ‘Pro+’ models usually grab more limelight whenever a new phone series comes out. We assume that the standard variant would have more or less the same features as the Pro models but with some compromises.

But it’s true to some extent; some phones defy this convention and show that regular variants can offer better value. When I got my hands on the Sparx Edge 20 Pro two weeks ago, I sincerely hoped it would belong to this category. Now that I have spent enough time with the phone, I can finally share my two cents on whether this phone is an excellent buy for its price or if you can look elsewhere.

Sparx Edge 20 Pro | 16GB , 256GB | 3D Curved Display | Made in Pakistan | 57,000/-

But before I go into a detailed Sparx Edge 20 Pro review, if you have not checked out our review for the Edge 20 Pro, I recommend that you do so and come back to see how the regular variant fares against the Pro model to determine which phone makes more sense for you. Let’s dive deep into what the Sprax Edge 20 Pro offers at Rs. 55,000/=.

A glance at Sparx Edge 20 Pro

Sparx Edge 20 Pro is a solid camera phone that manages to click amazing pictures and has a pretty decent display. One thing to note is that some other phones in their price bracket come with low processing power. While this phone would handle most of your everyday work and video content, you must remember that it is a performance-centric smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 57,000.

Design and display

Sparx smartphones, powered by Deploy Group, boasts that the Edge 20 Pro is a masterpiece of engineering. Featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 3D curved display, this phone promises an immersive viewing experience with its advanced features. The in-display fingerprint sensor is a luxury generally reserved for the most premium phones, but the Edge 20 Pro offers it at an unbelievable price. The Twilight Black variant, which I received, is impressive in terms of design, and a more Sparkling Blue variant is also available for those who prefer blue. However, my personal favourite is the Wave Green variant.

At 8.5mm thickness, the AMOLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate, and the display looks vibrant and offers deep blacks. While watching content on streaming apps, I got an immersive experience, and as the phone felt light in my hand, I could hold it comfortably for hours at a stretch. The peak brightness on offer here is also noteworthy.

Overall, I have to admit that I have recently started to appreciate flat displays more than curved ones. While curved displays look better aesthetically, flat displays feel more functional in everyday usage.

Cameras

I considered starting my review with the camera section for a while since the Sparx Edge 20 Pro is well-known for delivering impressive camera hardware and features. Many of you might have even jumped directly to this section, considering the phone primarily for its cameras. If that's the case, you'll be pleased with what I'm about to share before I go into more detail.

The flagship smartphone in the Edge series, the Sparx Edge 20 Pro, promises to redefine what we expect from a flagship phone. Its 108Mp triple AI camera with an ISOCELL HM6 sensor guarantees exceptional photographs. But having good specs on paper is one thing, and delivering great shots is entirely different. So, keeping this in mind, I took pictures in various lighting conditions with the Edge 20 Pro, covering most use cases you might encounter.

The 16MP glow selfie camera adds to its allure, making it a dream come true for photography enthusiasts. But it doesn't stop there. Powered by the formidable MediaTek Helio G99 processor and boasting 16GB of fusion memory, the Edge 20 Pro is a behemoth of performance and efficiency.

The Sparx Edge 20 Pro is powered by an Octa-Core G99 chipset developed using a 6nm fabrication process. The chipset has two performance cores and six efficiency cores. The handset has 8GB of RAM and 8GB of extendable RAM, and its internal storage is 256 GB.

The phone runs Android 13 OS out of the box, which aims to offer fast and smooth performance. It lets you keep up to 20 apps running in the background for up to 72 hours, allowing you to multitask by switching between apps more efficiently. The phone optimises battery utilisation by learning the users’ habits to ensure you get a decent backup.

Battery life and charging speed

The Sparx Edge 20 Pro smartphone boasts a powerful 5,000mAh battery and supports 65W SuperSonic fast charging. This means that in just 10 minutes, you can get up to 33% charged, and in only 45 minutes, the battery can be fully charged.

Sparx claims its exclusive Battery Health Engine has optimised the system to ensure long-lasting battery durability, even after four years of use. While it's impossible to verify this claim right now, I can share that the phone provided around 6 hours of screen-on time during testing.

Final Verdict

The Sparx Edge 20 Pro is a standout phone that excels in the camera department, making it an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts and social media users. Priced at Rs 55,000, the phone offers impressive software features that add convenience to your life.

While it may not have the same horsepower as some competitors, the Edge 20 Pro's distinctive design and fast charging capabilities (supporting 65W fast charging) make it a worthwhile investment.

The phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100 in 45 minutes. Overall, if you're looking for a phone primarily for photography, the Sparx Edge 20 Pro is worth considering.

Pros

The primary camera sensor is capable of taking detailed shots and photos

AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate

65W SuperSonic fast-charging support is convenient

Eye-catching design makes the phone look premium

Cons