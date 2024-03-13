Search

Business

Bearish trend in PSX costs investors over Rs120 billion

05:36 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Bearish trend in PSX costs investors over Rs120 billion
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend that cost the investors heavily as they lost Rs120.78 billion amid looming tough conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new bailout package and unchanged interest rate. 

The KSE-100 index opened with upward trend as at one point it gained 242 points during intraday trading. However, it lost the gaining momentum after a surge was witnessed in drawing profits in banking sector and other items listed in the index.

The benchmark 100-index dipped to 945 points during the intraday trading. However, it managed to recover slightly to close at 64048.44 points after losing 752.36 points. 

KSE-30 index plunged by 283.80 points to close at 21463.97 ponts, KMI-30 index 1503.20 points to close at 108123.43 points while KMI All Share Index lost 421.97 points to close at 30607.12 points. 

The bearish trend caused drop in price of 78.11 percent shares, leading to lose of Rs120.789 billion to investors. 

Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Limited and Mari Petroluem are among the companies to suffer decline in the price of their shares. 

Pakistan eyes large IMF programme to deal with slow economic growth, record inflation

Latest

05:43 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Deaf Cricket team wins T20 World Cup 2024

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

