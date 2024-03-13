Lahore restaurants timings changed for Ramadan 2024

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed restaurants to stay open till late night in the holy month of Ramadan 2024 in Lahore.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued the order, stating that the restaurants may open from Iftari to Sehri in the provincial capital, a major relaxation for restaurants as earlier they were allowed to open till 10 pm.

He issued the order while hearing petitions filed seeking measures against smog in Lahore. During the hearing, several departments submitted their reports.

A report informed the high court that all restaurants and café owners were bound to implement the court orders. During the hearing, permission regarding opening of restaurants from Iftari to Sehri was approved by the judge.

The court also summoned a final plan from the LWMC to engage students of schools and colleges in cleaning awareness programmes.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till March 15.