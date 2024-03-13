Search

Lahore restaurants timings changed for Ramadan 2024

07:21 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Lahore restaurants timings changed for Ramadan 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed restaurants to stay open till late night in the holy month of Ramadan 2024 in Lahore. 

LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued the order, stating that the restaurants may open from Iftari to Sehri in the provincial capital, a major relaxation for restaurants as earlier they were allowed to open till 10 pm.

He issued the order while hearing petitions filed seeking measures against smog in Lahore. During the hearing, several departments submitted their reports. 

A report informed the high court that all restaurants and café owners were bound to implement the court orders. During the hearing, permission regarding opening of restaurants from Iftari to Sehri was approved by the judge. 

The court also summoned a final plan from the LWMC to engage students of schools and colleges in cleaning awareness programmes. 

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till March 15.

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

