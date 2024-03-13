Karachi to Dubai flight ticket prices March 2024 update

KARACHI – A large number of Pakistanis travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for tourism, business, employment and other purposes, making it one of the busiest routes.
Furthermore, 1.5 Pakistani expatriates lives in the UAE, constituting the more than 12 percent of the Gulf country’s total population.
Various local and international carriers, including PIA and Air Blue, operate flights from different cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, to Dubai.
Its luxurious architecture, mega shopping malls, entertainment activities and giant real estate projects has listed Dubai among the most recognizable destinations in the world.
People travelling to the Gulf country’s city used to look for economical tickets for Karachi to Dubai flights. Here we have gathered rates being offered by different companies for the month of March 2024.
As of March 13, Pakistan International Airlines offers ticket price for the route ranging from Rs46,551 to Rs73,321. The lowest ticket for Karachi to Dubai is available for Rs46,551 on March 22 and later.
The Air Blue lowest price for the route is Rs40,610 without luggage while it will be Rs42,484 with 20kg baggage. The Karachi to Dubai ticket with 30kg price is available at Rs58,550 for late March.
Emirates Airlines also operates flights on Karachi to Dubai route, but its prices are higher than local carriers. The lowers price, Emirates is offering, for one way ticket in March is Rs79,551.
People can get the fresh ticket prices by visiting official websites of the air companies.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
