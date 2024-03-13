Earthquake hits Peshawar, other cities of Pakistan

PESHAWAR – Earthquake jolted parts of the country on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Media reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Malakand, Swat, Peshawar, Shangla, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Kohat, Mardan, Lower Dir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The department said the 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 8:20pm in the Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan at a depth of 130km.

More to follow …