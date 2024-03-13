Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

PTI refutes govt's claims of writing letter to EU on Pakistan’s GSP+ status 

Web Desk
09:22 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
PTI refutes govt's claims of writing letter to EU on Pakistan’s GSP+ status 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed statements made by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar regarding the party's alleged correspondence with the European Union to seek withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

In an official statement released on X, the PTI asserted, “There has been no letter sent by the PTI to the European Union, nor is there any intention to do so.”

The party condemned Tarar's remarks as a “mixture of falsehoods, rhetoric, baseless accusations, and nonsense,” attributing them to the frustration of individuals who have resorted to fabrications after losing their grip on reality, due to the ministerial positions acquired through obedience.

Furthermore, the PTI criticised Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for causing delays in the completion of the IMF programme.

In his inaugural press conference as Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar warned against elements attempting to undermine the nation's interests, referring to the PTI’s purported communication with the IMF.

He stated, “If certain elements believe that we would harm the country for our political gains, they are mistaken,” addressing the media in Islamabad.

Tarar condemned what he described as a "deplorable act" by the PTI, citing a letter written to the IMF and an online petition urging the revocation of Pakistan’s GSP+ status, purportedly due to perceived mistreatment of Imran Khan in jail.

Highlighting the government's focus on poverty alleviation and job creation, Tarar criticised the PTI for prioritizing its own agenda over national interests.

During the press conference, Tarar questioned the PTI's authority to correspond with international organizations and emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding national interests.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:22 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PTI refutes govt's claims of writing letter to EU on Pakistan’s ...

09:02 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

CM Gandapur takes up KP issues with PM Shehbaz in rare meeting 

08:32 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Earthquake hits Peshawar, other cities of Pakistan

08:30 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Karachi to Dubai flight ticket prices March 2024 update

07:21 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Lahore restaurants timings changed for Ramadan 2024

04:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

SBP clears the air on misprinted Rs1,000 banknotes

Pakistan

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

09:17 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

09:04 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab students to get Electric Bikes under new initiative; Check ...

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

11:31 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Model Ayyan Ali cheers for President Asif Zardari's return to office

Advertisement

Latest

09:22 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PTI refutes govt's claims of writing letter to EU on Pakistan’s GSP+ status 

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: