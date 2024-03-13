PTI refutes govt's claims of writing letter to EU on Pakistan’s GSP+ status 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed statements made by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar regarding the party's alleged correspondence with the European Union to seek withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status.

In an official statement released on X, the PTI asserted, “There has been no letter sent by the PTI to the European Union, nor is there any intention to do so.”

The party condemned Tarar's remarks as a “mixture of falsehoods, rhetoric, baseless accusations, and nonsense,” attributing them to the frustration of individuals who have resorted to fabrications after losing their grip on reality, due to the ministerial positions acquired through obedience.

Furthermore, the PTI criticised Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for causing delays in the completion of the IMF programme.

In his inaugural press conference as Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar warned against elements attempting to undermine the nation's interests, referring to the PTI’s purported communication with the IMF.

He stated, “If certain elements believe that we would harm the country for our political gains, they are mistaken,” addressing the media in Islamabad.

Tarar condemned what he described as a "deplorable act" by the PTI, citing a letter written to the IMF and an online petition urging the revocation of Pakistan’s GSP+ status, purportedly due to perceived mistreatment of Imran Khan in jail.

Highlighting the government's focus on poverty alleviation and job creation, Tarar criticised the PTI for prioritizing its own agenda over national interests.

During the press conference, Tarar questioned the PTI's authority to correspond with international organizations and emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding national interests.