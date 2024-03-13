PTI refutes govt's claims of writing letter to EU on Pakistan’s GSP+ status 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dismissed statements made by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar regarding the party's alleged correspondence with the European Union to seek withdrawal of Pakistan’s GSP+ status.
In an official statement released on X, the PTI asserted, “There has been no letter sent by the PTI to the European Union, nor is there any intention to do so.”
The party condemned Tarar's remarks as a “mixture of falsehoods, rhetoric, baseless accusations, and nonsense,” attributing them to the frustration of individuals who have resorted to fabrications after losing their grip on reality, due to the ministerial positions acquired through obedience.
Furthermore, the PTI criticised Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for causing delays in the completion of the IMF programme.
In his inaugural press conference as Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar warned against elements attempting to undermine the nation's interests, referring to the PTI’s purported communication with the IMF.
He stated, “If certain elements believe that we would harm the country for our political gains, they are mistaken,” addressing the media in Islamabad.
Tarar condemned what he described as a "deplorable act" by the PTI, citing a letter written to the IMF and an online petition urging the revocation of Pakistan’s GSP+ status, purportedly due to perceived mistreatment of Imran Khan in jail.
Highlighting the government's focus on poverty alleviation and job creation, Tarar criticised the PTI for prioritizing its own agenda over national interests.
During the press conference, Tarar questioned the PTI's authority to correspond with international organizations and emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding national interests.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.