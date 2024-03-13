Search

Pakistan

Pakistan, China to march towards shared development: PM Shehbaz

10:25 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan and China are poised to lead towards mutual development and prosperity through joint investments across various projects.

In an interview with Xinhua, the prime minister expressed confidence that through unity, Pakistan and China will realise common objectives of progress and prosperity.

He underscored the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, spanning over 70 years, nurtured by both nations' leadership to foster amicable relations.

PM Shehbaz highlighted the enduring bond between the two countries, describing them as "all-weather, Iron Brothers" with a unique friendship that has withstood the test of time. He stressed the need for this friendship to reach greater heights.

Drawing attention to China's modernization, a defining aspect of its journey towards rejuvenation, the prime minister emphasized the importance for Pakistan to follow suit.

He pointed out that China's modernization model has led to the creation of growth centers and sectors producing competitive products through the acquisition of modern knowledge in science and technology.

The prime minister advocated for Pakistan to replicate this model to alleviate poverty, generate employment opportunities for the youth, and foster entrepreneurship in various sectors such as agriculture, industry, and information technology across villages, towns, and cities.

Referring to Pakistan as one of the founding members of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, he affirmed Pakistan's full support for China's proposed initiatives, believing they will strengthen global connections.

PM Shehbaz praised the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China as visionary, spanning continents to address poverty and hunger, promote investments, and enhance education and healthcare.

He declared Pakistan's readiness to enter the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), attracting modern technology in sectors such as information technology, industry, and agriculture, aligning with China's move towards high-tech, high-quality production.

The prime minister noted that CPEC aligns with Pakistan's proposed Special Investment Facilitation Council, aiming to streamline processes and eliminate inefficiencies.

He outlined plans to establish industrial parks and export zones, inviting Chinese entrepreneurs to establish joint ventures in textile, steel, and other sectors, combining Chinese technology with Pakistan's affordable labor.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted Pakistan's aim to transition towards an electrified transport system to reduce foreign exchange expenditures on imported fuel and foster economic growth by acquiring the latest technology available globally.

