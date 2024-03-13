NA passes resolution demanding Bhutto be declared national democratic hero

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday, urging the federal government to officially recognise former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a martyr and a national democratic hero.

The resolution, introduced by Shazia Marri, acknowledged the trial and subsequent conviction of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a grave miscarriage of justice.

The resolution praised the efforts of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the workers of the Pakistan People’s Party who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of truth.

It commended President Asif Ali Zardari for his determination in reopening the case through a presidential reference 12 years ago, as well as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his steadfast pursuit of justice.

The resolution also applauded the Supreme Court of Pakistan for acknowledging and rectifying the injustice inflicted upon Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto 44 years ago in its recent judgment.

In light of this historic decision, the resolution called for the reversal of the unjust verdict in the case of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Additionally, it urged the government to confer upon Zulfikar Ali Bhutto the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan.

Moreover, the resolution advocated for the establishment of the Nishan-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Award to honor workers and activists who have dedicated their lives to the cause of true democracy in Pakistan.