PM Shehbaz vows to ensure implementation of CPEC initiatives

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring the timely implementation of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He emphasized Pakistan's eagerness to progress to the next phase of CPEC, including the activation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to facilitate Chinese investment in the country.

During a meeting with the Ambassador of China, Jiang Zaidong, at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to the timely execution of CPEC initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the creation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) during his previous tenure to attract foreign investment in key sectors such as agriculture, IT, minerals, and renewable energy. He expressed confidence that Chinese companies would discover lucrative opportunities in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang for their warm messages of congratulations on his re-election and assumption of office. He reciprocated the sentiments, praising the Chinese leadership for their unwavering commitment to strengthening the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese Ambassador reiterated his government's commitment to further deepening the friendship between Pakistan and China. He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for an official visit to China, which the Prime Minister accepted, expressing readiness to coordinate the visit through diplomatic channels at a mutually convenient date.