Stock market, rupee respond positively as govt ends petroleum subsidies
Web Desk
12:20 PM | 27 May, 2022
Stock market, rupee respond positively as govt ends petroleum subsidies
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani stocks jumped more than 2% shortly after opening on Friday, reacting positively to an overnight decision by the government to end petroleum subsidies.

The US dollar on Friday plummeted by Rs3 against the Pakistani currency, sliding down to Rs199 in the interbank market.

The subsidy removal meant the government imposed a major hike in petroleum prices.

IMF and Islamabad had reached a deal to release over $900 million in funds, once Pakistan removed the fuel subsidies and hiked prices, according to a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar that concluded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index rose nearly 900 points and crossed the 43,000-barrier during the intraday trade. The market opened at 42,541.71.

Yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government finally took a hard step to hike the petroleum prices by Rs30 per litre, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced late Thursday.

Following the massive increase, the price of petrol will be at Rs179.86, diesel at Rs174.15, kerosene oil at Rs155.56 and light diesel at Rs148.31.

PM Shehbaz to announce relief package for those ... 09:45 AM | 27 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would announce a ...

More From This Category
GB CM Khalid Khurshid, 50 cops booked for ...
01:08 PM | 27 May, 2022
Pakistan to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with ...
11:17 AM | 27 May, 2022
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara passes away
10:46 AM | 27 May, 2022
Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK
10:17 AM | 27 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz to announce relief package for those ...
09:45 AM | 27 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 May 2022
08:46 AM | 27 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi shares bold video to mark 40 million followers on Instagram
06:40 PM | 26 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr