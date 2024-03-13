Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

Pakistan all set for IMF's second review from March 14

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Pakistan all set for IMF's second review from March 14

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani finance ministry announced on Wednesday that the second and final review of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to take place in Islamabad from March 14 to 18.

Last summer, Islamabad secured a last-minute rescue package from the IMF to prevent a sovereign default. The successful completion of the final review is expected to release a tranche of approximately $1.1 billion.

According to a statement from the finance ministry, Pakistan has fulfilled all Structural Benchmarks, Qualitative Performance Criteria, and Indicative Targets required for the IMF review. The ministry anticipates reaching a staff-level agreement after this assessment, marking the conclusion of the SBA.

Once approved by the Executive Board of the IMF, the final tranche of $1.1 billion will be disbursed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed his finance team, led by newly appointed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, to begin preparations for seeking an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) after the expiration of the current standby arrangement on April 11. The IMF has indicated readiness to formulate a medium-term program upon Pakistan's application.

Prior to the previous bailout, Pakistan implemented several measures demanded by the IMF, including budget revisions, an increase in the benchmark interest rate, and hikes in electricity and natural gas prices. These measures resulted in soaring inflation and a sharp depreciation of the rupee against the USD.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

11:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan all set for IMF's second review from March 14

11:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure implementation of CPEC initiatives

05:36 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Bearish trend in PSX costs investors over Rs120 billion

02:32 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Honda CG 125 installment plan 2024 with zero markup

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

09:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Rs1000 notes with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

Business

05:28 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Defence Savings Certificates latest profit rate in March 2024

10:01 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Swift price increased by Rs300,000; Check New Rates here

07:08 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bitcoin surges to a new all-time high, crossing the $72,000 mark for ...

02:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

KSE-100 index sheds over 1,000 points

Advertisement

Latest

11:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan all set for IMF's second review from March 14

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: