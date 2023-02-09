Rupee continues upward momentum against dollar, gains Rs4.83 in interbank trade

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to show recovery in the interbank market on Thursday, extending its gains against the dollar by Rs4.83.
Before 12pm, the local currency was being quoted at 268.50, an improvement of nearly Rs5. In the last couple of days, PKR appreciated after hitting its record low against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the rupee continued its upward trajectory against the dollar and closed at 273.33 against the US dollar
Money exchangers are calling it a positive development for the dilapidating economy. Rupee gained momentum as the cash-strapped county is expected to reach a staff-level agreement with IMF, with government officials claiming that the negotiations went successful between the two sides.
Lately, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha also shared an update for a revival of the stalled bailout package, confirming that an understanding has been reached with the US-based lender.
Pasha maintained that clearance has also been secured at the prime minister level and added discussions are heading in a positive direction.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271.9
|274.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.7
|297.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.2
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191.3
|193.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.35
|740.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,700
|PKR 2,350
