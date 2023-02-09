Search

Rupee continues upward momentum against dollar, gains Rs4.83 in interbank trade

9 Feb, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to show recovery in the interbank market on Thursday, extending its gains against the dollar by Rs4.83.

Before 12pm, the local currency was being quoted at 268.50, an improvement of nearly Rs5. In the last couple of days, PKR appreciated after hitting its record low against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee continued its upward trajectory against the dollar and closed at 273.33 against the US dollar

Money exchangers are calling it a positive development for the dilapidating economy. Rupee gained momentum as the cash-strapped county is expected to reach a staff-level agreement with IMF, with government officials claiming that the negotiations went successful between the two sides.

Lately, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha also shared an update for a revival of the stalled bailout package, confirming that an understanding has been reached with the US-based lender.

Pakistani rupee registers gains against dollar amid IMF talks

Pasha maintained that clearance has also been secured at the prime minister level and added discussions are heading in a positive direction.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.9 274.85
Euro EUR 294.7 297.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 191.3 193.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.35 740.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

