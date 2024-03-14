Over dozen tourists stranded as Galyat receives heavy snowfall

ISLAMABAD – At least 15 tourists were seen stranded on roads in the country’s famous hilly area Galyat due to the heavy snowfall.

Reports in local media said tourists were stranded on Wednesday night in their vehicles in Galyat region of Abbottabad district.

Meanwhile, rescue 1122 teams were dispatched to take the tourists out of the slippery roads as visitors remained in dire straits.

Several tourist cars were pulled out from Galyat and other snow-affected region.

The attraction of snow-covered Galiyat captivated tourists, but district administration and Rescue 1122 cautioned masses about the danger of skidding on snow-covered roads. Officials urge people to adhere to safety guidelines when traveling in the region during this season.

Several regions including Galyat received snow as a westerly wave is affecting upper, and central parts of Pakistan.

Met Office warns of rain-windstorm, and snowfall over hills in Khyber, Peshawar, Bajaur, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Buner, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera and Mardan.