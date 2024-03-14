Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16?

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 14 Mar, 2024
What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Inflation-weary people are expecting a cut in petrol prices in the month of Ramadan, but the newly elected government is likely to keep prices of petroleum products same for second half of March 2024.

Reports in local media quoting sources in government said petroleum prices are likely to remain unchanged until March 31. It said premium on petrol imports moved up to $12.15 per barrel from $10.45 in Feb, while the exchange rate and international product prices have remained stable.

Other than no change in exchange rate, premium on high-speed diesel (HSD) imports also stayed the same at $6.50 per barrel.

Furthermore, prices of light diesel oil and Kerosene are also likely to remain unchanged for the next two weeks. Currently, authorities reached maximum permissible limit of petroleum levy.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Price
Petrol Rs279.75
Diesel Rs287.33

Sharif’s government is now looking to generate over Rs950 billion from petroleum levy.

As of early 2024, people are paying Rs82 per litre tax on both petrol and High speed Diesel. The general sales tax (GST) remains zero, the government levies Rs60 per litre petroleum development levy (PDL).

Petrol price in Pakistan increased again before new govt assumes charge

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:31 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Voting underway on six vacant Senate seats

09:04 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16?

08:42 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Over dozen tourists stranded as Galyat receives heavy snowfall

11:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Pakistan all set for IMF's second review from March 14

11:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure implementation of CPEC initiatives

10:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

NA passes resolution demanding Bhutto be declared national democratic ...

Most viewed

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

09:17 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Bise Lahore 9th class Roll Number Slip 2024

09:04 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab students to get Electric Bikes under new initiative; Check ...

11:17 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 timings for private schools in Lahore; check latest ...

11:31 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Model Ayyan Ali cheers for President Asif Zardari's return to office

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Voting underway on six vacant Senate seats

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303.3 306.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.53 750.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.66 173.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.89 320.39
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: