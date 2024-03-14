What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16?

ISLAMABAD – Inflation-weary people are expecting a cut in petrol prices in the month of Ramadan, but the newly elected government is likely to keep prices of petroleum products same for second half of March 2024.
Reports in local media quoting sources in government said petroleum prices are likely to remain unchanged until March 31. It said premium on petrol imports moved up to $12.15 per barrel from $10.45 in Feb, while the exchange rate and international product prices have remained stable.
Other than no change in exchange rate, premium on high-speed diesel (HSD) imports also stayed the same at $6.50 per barrel.
Furthermore, prices of light diesel oil and Kerosene are also likely to remain unchanged for the next two weeks. Currently, authorities reached maximum permissible limit of petroleum levy.
|POLs
|Price
|Petrol
|Rs279.75
|Diesel
|Rs287.33
Sharif’s government is now looking to generate over Rs950 billion from petroleum levy.
As of early 2024, people are paying Rs82 per litre tax on both petrol and High speed Diesel. The general sales tax (GST) remains zero, the government levies Rs60 per litre petroleum development levy (PDL).
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 14, 2024, Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro moves down to 303.5 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303.3
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.53
|750.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.66
|173.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.89
|320.39
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
