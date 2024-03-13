CM Gandapur takes up KP issues with PM Shehbaz in rare meeting 

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Gandapur, speaking to the media, expressed contentment. He said, “It was very positive, and he [PM Shehbaz Sharif] provided full support.”

During their discussion, the chief minister addressed matters concerning public welfare, provincial issues, and law enforcement with the premier.

Gandapur urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to arrange a meeting with the PTI chairman Imran Khan, stressing the importance of political dialogue with the detained leader to resolve critical issues.

He revealed that the prime minister assured him of facilitating the meeting with the PTI founder, even within the heightened security environment of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

“I emphasized the necessity of political engagement with the PTI founder to resolve political issues. He responded positively and assured me of arranging the meeting so that I can conclude consultations regarding the Senate election,” Gandapur stated.

Furthermore, the KP chief minister advocated for the appointment of a new chief secretary for the province, recommending Shahab Ali Shah for the position.

He also pushed for fair allocation of funds, urging the clearance of Rs1,500 billion in dues for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar to other provinces.

Regarding the IMF letter sent by the PTI founder, Gandapur clarified that it did not imply opposition to funding for Pakistan.

Regarding PM Shehbaz’s recent visit to KP, Gandapur clarified his absence in Peshawar on that day, emphasizing the tradition of extending hospitality to guests.

Gandapur mentioned that a meeting on national security would soon be arranged.

He also discussed electoral rigging with the prime minister, who mentioned the availability of tribunals for complaints regarding rigging.