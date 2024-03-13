CM Gandapur takes up KP issues with PM Shehbaz in rare meeting 

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.
Following the meeting, Gandapur, speaking to the media, expressed contentment. He said, “It was very positive, and he [PM Shehbaz Sharif] provided full support.”
During their discussion, the chief minister addressed matters concerning public welfare, provincial issues, and law enforcement with the premier.
Gandapur urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to arrange a meeting with the PTI chairman Imran Khan, stressing the importance of political dialogue with the detained leader to resolve critical issues.
He revealed that the prime minister assured him of facilitating the meeting with the PTI founder, even within the heightened security environment of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.
“I emphasized the necessity of political engagement with the PTI founder to resolve political issues. He responded positively and assured me of arranging the meeting so that I can conclude consultations regarding the Senate election,” Gandapur stated.
Furthermore, the KP chief minister advocated for the appointment of a new chief secretary for the province, recommending Shahab Ali Shah for the position.
He also pushed for fair allocation of funds, urging the clearance of Rs1,500 billion in dues for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, similar to other provinces.
Regarding the IMF letter sent by the PTI founder, Gandapur clarified that it did not imply opposition to funding for Pakistan.
Regarding PM Shehbaz’s recent visit to KP, Gandapur clarified his absence in Peshawar on that day, emphasizing the tradition of extending hospitality to guests.
Gandapur mentioned that a meeting on national security would soon be arranged.
He also discussed electoral rigging with the prime minister, who mentioned the availability of tribunals for complaints regarding rigging.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.