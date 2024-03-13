Utility Stores timings in Pakistan changed for Ramadan 2024; details inside

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives for extending timings of Utility Stores across the country to facility citizens in ongoing holy month of Ramadan 2024.
Reports said the Utility Stores will remain open till 10 pm in the country, adding that directives have been issued to zonal and general managers in this regard.
As the Utility Stores Staff will make Iftar break during working hours, the government has decided to give them Rs500 per day Iftar allowance.
The Utility Stores across Pakistan will now close at 10 pm as earlier they were closed before Iftar time. The extending hours will help people to make shopping with ease.
PM Visits Utility Stores
Earlier in the day, the prime minister visited different utility stores in Islamabad to review the distribution of Ramadan Relief Package to deserving people.
During the visit, he directed the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure hassle-free service to people.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
