Utility Stores timings in Pakistan changed for Ramadan 2024; details inside

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives for extending timings of Utility Stores across the country to facility citizens in ongoing holy month of Ramadan 2024.

Reports said the Utility Stores will remain open till 10 pm in the country, adding that directives have been issued to zonal and general managers in this regard.

As the Utility Stores Staff will make Iftar break during working hours, the government has decided to give them Rs500 per day Iftar allowance.

Utility Stores Open and Close Time

The Utility Stores across Pakistan will now close at 10 pm as earlier they were closed before Iftar time. The extending hours will help people to make shopping with ease.

PM Visits Utility Stores

Earlier in the day, the prime minister visited different utility stores in Islamabad to review the distribution of Ramadan Relief Package to deserving people.

During the visit, he directed the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure hassle-free service to people.