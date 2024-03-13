Sidhu Moose Wala’s father breaks silence on 58-year-old wife’s pregnancy

MUMBAI – Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has responded to reports claiming that his wife, 58, is pregnant and may deliver a baby in March 2024.
It all started in February when Indian media reported that the mother of Moose Wala, who was killed in 2022 gun attack, was pregnant against at the age of 58 years through IVF treatment.
Balkaur Singh shared a message on Facebook in response to pregnancy rumours about Charn Kaur.
"We are thankful to Sidhu's fans, who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all," he wrote.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in his SUV near his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
