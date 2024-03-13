Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father breaks silence on 58-year-old wife’s pregnancy

03:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Sidhu Moose Wala’s father breaks silence on 58-year-old wife’s pregnancy
Source: File photo

MUMBAI – Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has responded to reports claiming that his wife, 58, is pregnant and may deliver a baby in March 2024.

It all started in February when Indian media reported that the mother of Moose Wala, who was killed in 2022 gun attack, was pregnant against at the age of 58 years through IVF treatment.  

Balkaur Singh shared a message on Facebook in response to pregnancy rumours about Charn Kaur.

"We are thankful to Sidhu's fans, who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about our family, but they are not to be believed. Whatever news is there, the family will share with you all," he wrote.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in his SUV near his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

'Mastermind' of Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder detained in USA

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father breaks silence on 58-year-old wife’s ...

07:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Entrepreneur Asad Malik brings top Pakistan brand to London's luxury ...

06:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Atif Aslam celebrates 41st birthday 

01:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Sonam Bajwa expresses desire to visit Pakistan soon

11:31 AM | 12 Mar, 2024

Model Ayyan Ali cheers for President Asif Zardari's return to office

09:40 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Mehwish Hayat’s new video goes viral 

Lifestyle

07:43 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Porn star Sophia Leone found dead at home 

11:58 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Watch – Mahira Khan disguises herself as 'Billo Baji' to visit ...

02:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Kubra Khan replaces Sana Javed in JPL

10:45 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Anwar Maqsood terms reports about his abduction, torture 'fake news'

09:25 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Sonya Hussaiyn's new reel in body hugging dress is a sight for sore ...

09:31 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Krystyna Pyszková from Czech Republic crowned Miss World

Advertisement

Latest

04:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

SBP clears the air on misprinted Rs1,000 banknotes

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: