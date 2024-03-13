KP announces Rs10,000 Ramdan fund, job quota for families of martyred policemen

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday announced inclusion of families of martyred police officials in Ramadan Package 2024.

The chief minister made the announcement while presiding over a meeting regarding law and order situation in the province. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG Police and other officials.

Gandapur said Rs10,000 cash will be given to families of martyred policemen each under the Ramadan package as the holy month of fasting has begun in Pakistan.

He also directed the authorities to set a one-time quota to induct children of martyred officials, saying the move would bring relief for the children of martyred officials who are seeking jobs.

The meeting has decided to issue Rs3 billion for procurement of armoured vehicles and weapons to tackle crime in the province.

How to Get Rs10,000 Under Ramadan Package 2024?

Authorities are yet to announce the mechanism for distributing Rs10,000 among families of the martyred police officials. It is likely that amount will be added to the pension drawn by the family of the martyrs every month.