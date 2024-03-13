KP announces Rs10,000 Ramdan fund, job quota for families of martyred policemen

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday announced inclusion of families of martyred police officials in Ramadan Package 2024.
The chief minister made the announcement while presiding over a meeting regarding law and order situation in the province. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG Police and other officials.
Gandapur said Rs10,000 cash will be given to families of martyred policemen each under the Ramadan package as the holy month of fasting has begun in Pakistan.
He also directed the authorities to set a one-time quota to induct children of martyred officials, saying the move would bring relief for the children of martyred officials who are seeking jobs.
The meeting has decided to issue Rs3 billion for procurement of armoured vehicles and weapons to tackle crime in the province.
Authorities are yet to announce the mechanism for distributing Rs10,000 among families of the martyred police officials. It is likely that amount will be added to the pension drawn by the family of the martyrs every month.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.15
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.5
|750.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.19
|174.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.15
|733.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.88
|320.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.88
|8.03
