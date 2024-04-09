Search

Shawwal moon sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10

Web Desk
07:14 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Pakistan, therefore, Eidul Fitr 2024 will be observed tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to sight the Shawwal moon was held in Islamabad with Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair.

Meetings of the zonal committees took place at their respective provincial headquarters. The Pakistan Meteorological Department experts were also a part of the session.

Ruet committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting at the Kohsar Complex before sighting the moon to celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon will determine the end of Holy Month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eidul Fitr. 

Met Office prediction 

On the other side, Met Office predicts strong chances for Eid to be on April 10, Wednesday, as the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9.

Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

The Pakistani government has already announced extended public holidays from April 10 to 12 for Eidul Fitr 2024.

Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Fitr 2024 on Wednesday, April 10 as Shawwal moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

In its announcement, the court urged any person who sees the Shawwal crescent with the naked eye or through telescopes to report it to the nearest court and record their statement. People could also contact their nearest center to help get to the court.

