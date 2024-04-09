Ichhra Bazaar case: ATC grants bail to both suspects

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has ordered the release of both suspects in the case of harassing a woman in the Ichhra Bazaar, Lahore.
Judge Arshad Javaid of the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the case. During the hearing, the prosecution stated that the suspects were found innocent during police investigation, so the court ordered their release on bail. However, the court granted bail to both suspects.
It may be noted that last month, an incident occurred in the Ichhra Bazaar of Lahore where a woman, accompanied by her husband for shopping, was harassed due to Arabic letters written on her clothes, which led to an inflamed crowd.
In a viral video, the woman was seen hiding her face in fear. Following this, ASP Shahrbanu Naqvi, a female police officer, bravely risked her life and successfully protected the woman from the agitated crowd.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
