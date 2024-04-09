Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan April 2024

LAHORE – Well-crafted exterior, impressive interior and excellent engine performance make Suzuki Swift one of the top choices for hatchback lovers.
Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps.
A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response.
The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.
It is equipped with an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console.
Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.
Suzuki Swift is available in various colours – Silky Silver, Phoenix Red, Mineral Gray, Black and Solid White.
The Suzuki Swift is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).
The price of Suzuki Swift GL stands at Rs4,421,000 while Swift GL (CVT) is available for Rs4,719,000 and Swift GLX (CVT) for Rs5,429,000.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
