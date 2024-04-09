Search

Pakistan

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan April 2024

08:48 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan April 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Well-crafted exterior, impressive interior and excellent engine performance make Suzuki Swift one of the top choices for hatchback lovers. 

Its new sporty design is sharp and attractive, and accentuated by the honeycomb Grill, alloy wheels, DRL and adjustable automatic LED projector headlamps. 

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives you more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response. 

The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

It is equipped with an exciting D-Shaped Steering wheel and cylindrical gauges in the cockpit-like center console. 

Entertainment takes on a whole new meaning with a 9-inch screen, allowing Apple or Android phone mirroring and navigation.

Suzuki Swift is available in various colours – Silky Silver, Phoenix Red, Mineral Gray, Black and Solid White.

Suzuki Swift Variants 

The Suzuki Swift is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT).

Suzuki Swift Latest Price 

The price of Suzuki Swift GL stands at Rs4,421,000 while Swift GL (CVT) is available for Rs4,719,000 and Swift GLX (CVT) for Rs5,429,000.

