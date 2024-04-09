Search

World

List of countries celebrating Eidul Fitr 2024 on April 10

Web Desk
07:45 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
Eidul Fitr

Amidst the anticipation of Eid celebrations, countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Australia, and Kuwait have officially declared that Eidul Fitr will be observed on April 10, 2024. This announcement brings joy and excitement to Muslim communities in these regions, marking the conclusion of Ramadan.

Joining these nations, others such as Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, and Yemen have also aligned with the declared date from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Australia, and Kuwait for Eid celebrations.

Furthermore, the Philippines and Malaysia, along with Australia, are among the list of countries preparing to celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10, 2024.

The uniform declaration of Eidul Fitr dates among these diverse nations and highlights the spiritual significance and communal essence of the festival, bringing Muslims together in joyful celebration and reflection.

However, it's important to note that in Pakistan, the official announcement of Eidul Fitr is pending the sighting of the moon. The Hilal Committee will convene to determine whether Eid will be observed on April 10th or April 11th, based on the moon sighting. 

Shawwal moon sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

