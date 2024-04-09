Amidst the anticipation of Eid celebrations, countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Australia, and Kuwait have officially declared that Eidul Fitr will be observed on April 10, 2024. This announcement brings joy and excitement to Muslim communities in these regions, marking the conclusion of Ramadan.
Joining these nations, others such as Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, and Yemen have also aligned with the declared date from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Australia, and Kuwait for Eid celebrations.
Furthermore, the Philippines and Malaysia, along with Australia, are among the list of countries preparing to celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10, 2024.
The uniform declaration of Eidul Fitr dates among these diverse nations and highlights the spiritual significance and communal essence of the festival, bringing Muslims together in joyful celebration and reflection.
However, it's important to note that in Pakistan, the official announcement of Eidul Fitr is pending the sighting of the moon. The Hilal Committee will convene to determine whether Eid will be observed on April 10th or April 11th, based on the moon sighting.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.