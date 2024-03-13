Search

Pakistan

SBP clears the air on misprinted Rs1,000 banknotes

04:37 PM | 13 Mar, 2024
Source: Social media

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) admitted misprinting of some Rs1,000 currency notes, saying production processes of such large magnitude are prone to some imperfections.

The central bank issued the statement after a video showing misprinted banknotes went viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that one side of the banknote is printed.

SBP said there is a possibility that in-spite of all quality checks, certain pieces of misprinted banknotes may end up with banks or public. 

It said SBP’s printwork, namely Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC), has robust system of quality control to segregate and to prevent the flow of misprinted banknotes into public circulation. 

“Some of the notes are misprinted occasionally but the same are detected through the checks and balances put in place. However, no matter how robust and effective a manmade system is, it’s still susceptible to a margin of error, whether here or elsewhere including the developed jurisdictions.” 

The instant case involves the discovery of only ten (10) misprinted banknotes in the consignment of NBP’s Model Colony Branch, which is minuscular as to be immaterial when compared with total number of notes that are printed and circulated in the country.  

However, the internal controls are being further strengthened to avoid recurrence of such instance in future, the SBP said.

Where to Exchange Misprinted Banknotes? 

SBP said the misprinted banknotes, received by the public or commercial banks can be claimed in exchange for fit banknotes from any Office of the State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) across the country under the State Bank of Pakistan (Note Refund) Regulations, 1963.

Gold & Silver

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on March 13, 2024 Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate saw little decline. The new rate hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.15.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.15 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.5 750.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.19 174.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.15 733.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.88 320.38
Thai Bhat THB 7.88 8.03

Powered By: