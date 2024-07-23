Man commits suicide by jumping off metro bus bridge in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A man ended his life by jumping of the bridge of the metro bus service near Committee Chowk in limits of Waris Khan police station in Rawalpindi.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Waheed, who was said to be a mentally challenged persons and used to roam around the roads in the city.

The incident has also exposed the security of the metro bus service as officials were unaware of how the man managed to reach the elevated track.

The man, who was a resident of Sargodha, fell on the Murree road and died on the spot.

Waris Khan police station SHO Tehzeebul Hassan said Waheed’s relative had revealed that he was a mentally challenged person.

Meanwhile, metro bus administration said the security staff had tried to stop the man but he jumped off the bridge before they got him.