Young girl found dead in metro station’s washroom
Web Desk
09:30 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
Young girl found dead in metro station’s washroom
ISLAMABAD – The body of a young girl was found in a washroom of a metro bus station in G-11 of the federal capital.

A passerby spotted the body in the washroom of the non-functional metro bus station and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital.

Police said that the girl was subjected to sexual assault and then strangled. However, the actual cause of her death would be ascertained after police receive the autopsy report.

The girl is yet to be identified and was aged around 12 years, said the police.

The police also checked the records of all police stations in the capital if any report about the missing girl had been lodged.

They also searched the metro station to get any clue to her identification and the killer(s) but nothing was found.

The police also started examining footages of CCTV cameras installed near the bus station and on roads leading to it. Some vehicles were marked as suspects. Besides, geo-fencing of the area is being started to trace the suspects.

