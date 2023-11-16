Govt reduces cost of Hajj for 2024: Here is the new Hajj cost for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has announced the details regarding the Hajj policy for the pilgrims to perform the religious ritual.
In a press conference, the minister highlighted that the cost of Hajj for the upcoming year would be Rs 10,75,000 as compared to the price for the last year which was Rs 11,75,000 for government scheme.
Detailing the salient features of the new Hajj policy in Islamabad on Thursday, the minister said there will be no compromise on the quality of Hajj arrangements regardless of the reduction in expenses.
Aneeq revealed that the Hajj quota for Pakistan is 1,79,210 which will be equally distributed between the government and private Hajj scheme applicants.
Aneeq Ahmed said negotiations are underway with the airlines to get reduced airfare for the Hajj operation, adding that if the negotiations are successful, the amount will be transferred to the accounts of pilgrims.
The pilgrims will also get back thirty-five thousand rupees if they choose to stay four instead of eight days in Madina, the minister said.
The minister said Hajj 2024 will be digitalized and pilgrims will get a mobile application that can be used without Internet with the facility to lodge complaints.
Aneeq Ahmed said pilgrims will be provided with many free-of-cost facilities including a SIM with seven GB data, a suitcase having QR code, Ihram belts for men, Abaya for women and shoe bags.
As far as the timelines are concerned, the minister said Hajj applications will be received from the 27th of this month and this process will continue till the 12th of December.
The Minister for Religious Affairs said apart from Islamabad airport, Karachi has also been included in the Road to Makkah project, adding that Saudi Arabia has been requested to include Lahore in the scheme also.
Road to Makkah Project
The 'Road to Makkah' initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud inaugurated in 2019 under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The agreement is renewed every year with countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh.
As per the initiative, Hajj pilgrims are issued visas and provided other services, such as baggage facilities, at their respective countries’ airports. Not only that, the pilgrims move directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madina while their luggage is delivered to them; it saves pilgrims from many hassles upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.
The agreement was renewed in May as Saudi Arabia’s deputy interior minister, Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood arrived in Pakistan and met then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah.
Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as pressure for import payment increases.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure.
On Thursday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 288.4 for buying and 291.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.4
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.66
|772.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.65
|941.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.07
|174.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.81
|754.81
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|76.75
|77.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.85
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – In another relief to inflation-hit Pakistanis, the interim government has lowered the prices of petrol and other products in the fortnight review.
A notification issued by the Finance Division said the government cuts petrol price by Rs2.04 and the tariff of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs6.47.
The fuel prices have been reduced in petroleum products in light of recommendation made by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
With the latest relief, the current price of petrol stands at Rs281.34. High Speed Diesel price has been slashed to Rs296.71 whereas price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs7 to Rs211.03 per litre.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-16/petrol-diesel-prices-in-pakistan-slashed-for-second-half-of-november-1700108710-6675.png
The interim government has also cut the price of light-diesel oil (LDO) from Rs189.46 to Rs180.45 per litre for the next two weeks.
The change in fuel prices will bring relief to people of South Asian nation, who are facing record high inflation as the country battles economic crisis since mid-2022.
The drop in diesel prices will help lowering expenses in agriculture and transport sectors, and price adjustment will curb sky-high inflation.
