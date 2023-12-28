Thailand's Phuket offers online visa extension for tourists

BANGKOK - The immigration authorities of Thailand have announced the service of online visa extension for tourists arriving in the country's top destination Phuket as the New Year celebrations begin.

The service named ‘E-Extension’ has been designed to simplify the extension process for the 12 specified visa categories under which tourists can submit documents and make an appointment before bringing their passport in to receive a stamp granting permission to extend the visa.

The ‘EExtension Visa’ service is “currently available at Immigration Bureau 1 (Bangkok), Immigration Offices in Chonburi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai though the availability of service in Phuket city has still not been clarified.

Meanwhile, as the country braces for scores of tourists, Pol Lt Gen Itthiphon Itthisanronnachai, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau inspected different sections of the Phuket Airport to see whether the facility is prepared to welcome such a large number of tourists or not.

Phuket, a captivating island nestled in Thailand's Andaman Sea, captivates travelers worldwide with its stunning blend of tropical beauty and vibrant culture. Renowned for its pristine beaches, crystalline waters, and lush landscapes, Phuket stands as a coveted destination offering an array of attractions.

From vibrant nightlife scenes in Patong to serene getaways in Kata and Karon, it caters to diverse tastes. Its cultural heritage, vibrant markets, delectable cuisine, and a plethora of water sports activities draw millions of tourists annually, solidifying its reputation as a paradisiacal haven for relaxation, adventure, and exploration.