Thailand's Phuket offers online visa extension for tourists

BANGKOK - The immigration authorities of Thailand have announced the service of online visa extension for tourists arriving in the country's top destination Phuket as the New Year celebrations begin.
The service named ‘E-Extension’ has been designed to simplify the extension process for the 12 specified visa categories under which tourists can submit documents and make an appointment before bringing their passport in to receive a stamp granting permission to extend the visa.
The ‘EExtension Visa’ service is “currently available at Immigration Bureau 1 (Bangkok), Immigration Offices in Chonburi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai though the availability of service in Phuket city has still not been clarified.
Meanwhile, as the country braces for scores of tourists, Pol Lt Gen Itthiphon Itthisanronnachai, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau inspected different sections of the Phuket Airport to see whether the facility is prepared to welcome such a large number of tourists or not.
Phuket, a captivating island nestled in Thailand's Andaman Sea, captivates travelers worldwide with its stunning blend of tropical beauty and vibrant culture. Renowned for its pristine beaches, crystalline waters, and lush landscapes, Phuket stands as a coveted destination offering an array of attractions.
From vibrant nightlife scenes in Patong to serene getaways in Kata and Karon, it caters to diverse tastes. Its cultural heritage, vibrant markets, delectable cuisine, and a plethora of water sports activities draw millions of tourists annually, solidifying its reputation as a paradisiacal haven for relaxation, adventure, and exploration.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.79
|283.20
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.47
|760.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.17
|36.52
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.09
|930.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.67
|743.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.35
|332.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,560
