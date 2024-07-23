WhatsApp, Facebook services restored in Pakistan after successful Firewall trial: report

ISLAMABAD – WhatsApp and other social media apps including Facebook and Instagram have been restores as government of Pakistan completed trial of social media firewall.
A report shared by local news channel quoting sources from Interior Ministry said trial successfully prevented downloading of images, voice messages, and videos on social media platforms.
The firewall also disrupted mobile signals and internet services, as it was tested using mobile data. After the trial, PTA informed all mobile companies about the firewall's implementation.
After successful trials, the government is looking to proceed with purchasing the firewall. The Ministry of Interior has already issued a tender for its acquisition.
Reports shared online claimed that new firewall will use deep packet inspection (DPI) and IP-level blocking techniques to stop controversial material and, upon identifying such content, trace the IP address of its origin.
This enables authorities to determine the source and dissemination point of any message that opposed the policy.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 23, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.25 for buying and 280.70 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 354.5 and selling rate is 358.35.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
