WhatsApp, Facebook services restored in Pakistan after successful Firewall trial: report

ISLAMABAD – WhatsApp and other social media apps including Facebook and Instagram have been restores as government of Pakistan completed trial of social media firewall.

A report shared by local news channel quoting sources from Interior Ministry said trial successfully prevented downloading of images, voice messages, and videos on social media platforms.

The firewall also disrupted mobile signals and internet services, as it was tested using mobile data. After the trial, PTA informed all mobile companies about the firewall's implementation.

After successful trials, the government is looking to proceed with purchasing the firewall. The Ministry of Interior has already issued a tender for its acquisition.

Pakistan's Digital Firewall Project

Reports shared online claimed that new firewall will use deep packet inspection (DPI) and IP-level blocking techniques to stop controversial material and, upon identifying such content, trace the IP address of its origin.

This enables authorities to determine the source and dissemination point of any message that opposed the policy.