Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
SportsTechnology

PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand Finale Day 1

Web Desk
02:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2024
PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand Finale Day 1
PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand Finale Day 1
PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand Finale Day 1
PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand Finale Day 1

The LAN tournament is being hosted by GP Inc. & K2 Gamer Pakistan at Lahore. 

Six Matches were held on March 04, 2024 at Grand Millenium Hotel, Lahore between the top 17 qualifying university teams on Grand Finale Day 1.

The following results are based on the points obtained by each team in the six matches played on Day 1 of the ‘PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24’.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand ...

07:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Parkha emerges title winner in 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge ...

07:48 AM | 7 Mar, 2024

SJAL elects new office-bearers for 2024-25

05:47 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam remains No 1 batter in latest ICC ODI rankings

10:24 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

How much money Meta lose amid Facebook, and Instagram global outage?

11:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Nooh Dastgir Butt sets two new records in National Powerlifting ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand Finale Day 1

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: