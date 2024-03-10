PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24 - Grand Finale Day 1

The LAN tournament is being hosted by GP Inc. & K2 Gamer Pakistan at Lahore.

Six Matches were held on March 04, 2024 at Grand Millenium Hotel, Lahore between the top 17 qualifying university teams on Grand Finale Day 1.

The following results are based on the points obtained by each team in the six matches played on Day 1 of the ‘PUBG Mobile K2Gamer Pakistan Universities Showdown 2023-24’.