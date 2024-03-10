Ushna Shah's romantic pictures with husband set internet on fire

Actor and model Ushna Shah continues to stun world with her impeccable work. Besides her stunning work, Shah is also an avid internet users who keep fans and followers on their toes with loving moments.

This time, the Balaa star raised temperature with her PDA-packed steamy snaps with husband Hamza Amin.

Ushna and Hamza are in Sri Lanka vacation and the duo is having quality time at beautiful beaches. From tourist beaches to pristine stretches of sand, the two are capturing all their moments in island nation.

Social media users are also loving their posts on Instagram.

Ushna Shah and Hamza tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony last year which received wide recognition.