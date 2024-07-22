Why is WhatsApp, Facebook not working for mobile data users in Pakistan?

Social media users in Pakistan are having hard times sending media files via mobile data and checking status on other platforms.

People remain confused with several conspiracy theories as PTA did not share any official statement on the situation, and cellular mobile operators (CMOs) reported no formal complaints.

Over the weekend, WhatsApp users experienced problems uploading media files over mobile data, although voice messages and video files were successfully sent and received through broadband.

Some linked with Muharram security measures while others shared details about installation and testing of a firewall intended to monitor internet activity.

WhatsApp Problem in Pakistan

Last week, Facebook faced unannounced restrictions, causing access issues across various internet service providers (ISPs). The status of these restrictions remains uncertain.