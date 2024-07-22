Why is WhatsApp, Facebook not working for mobile data users in Pakistan?

Social media users in Pakistan are having hard times sending media files via mobile data and checking status on other platforms.
People remain confused with several conspiracy theories as PTA did not share any official statement on the situation, and cellular mobile operators (CMOs) reported no formal complaints.
Over the weekend, WhatsApp users experienced problems uploading media files over mobile data, although voice messages and video files were successfully sent and received through broadband.
Some linked with Muharram security measures while others shared details about installation and testing of a firewall intended to monitor internet activity.
Last week, Facebook faced unannounced restrictions, causing access issues across various internet service providers (ISPs). The status of these restrictions remains uncertain.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
