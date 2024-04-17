Pakistani govt to announce relief in electricity bills for May 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's government is expected to announce relief in electricity bills for the month of May 2024 as inflation-weary people are paying record prices for basic commodities.

After April relief, authorities are likely to give another relief to power consumers in electricity bills.

A statement from the Ministry of Power Division said a petition has been submitted to NEPRA to reduce the fuel cost adjustment from Rs2.94 to Rs4.92 per unit for May, resulting in a Rs4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills compared to March.

Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari emphasized that the government is working to pass on the benefits of lower fuel prices to consumers.

The electricity tariff situation in Pakistan has been experiencing fluctuations. While there have been some reductions in tariffs in recent months, the overall trend appears to be one of increase.

The situation is challenging for consumers, who are bearing brunt of record inflation.