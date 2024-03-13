Fiji offers visa on arrival facility for this country

NEW DELHI - The authorities in Fiji have announced the facility of 'visa on arrival' for Indian citizens for its ambitious plan to increase the footfall of tourists from the country by 5-7%.

The government is currently trying to attract tourists through marketing strategies and an enhanced digital footprint aimed at enticing honeymooners and families.

Fiji has ramped up efforts to attract tourists from India across various segments, including honeymoon, sustainable tourism, wellness travel, and multi-generational family holidays.

Indian tourists have been flocking to Fiji in large numbers as depicted by statistics. For instance, there was a remarkable surge in arrivals from India in December 2023, soaring by approximately 300% compared to the same period in 2022.

In total, Fiji welcomed 929,740 international visitors in 2023, surpassing 2019 figures by 4%, contributing an estimated USD 3.3 billion to the visitor economy, Economic Times reported.

It is interesting to note that though the facility of visas on arrival has been provided, there is no direct flight between India and Fiji at the moment, and connecting flights could serve the purpose.

Nestled in the heart of the South Pacific Ocean, Fiji is an archipelago comprising over 330 islands, renowned for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture. With a population of approximately 900,000 people, it boasts a rich blend of indigenous Fijian, Indian, and European influences.

Covering an area of around 18,000 square kilometers, Fiji attracts over 900,000 international tourists annually, drawn to its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and diverse marine life. Visitors flock to popular destinations like the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands for unparalleled snorkeling and diving experiences, while the Coral Coast offers a glimpse into traditional Fijian village life. The capital city, Suva, showcases colonial architecture and bustling markets, providing a taste of urban Fijian culture amidst lush tropical surroundings.