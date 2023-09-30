LPG price hiked by Rs20.86 per kg in Pakistan

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has given the go-ahead for yet another rise in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in time for the winter season.

The regulatory body increased the cost of LPG per kilogramme by Rs 20.86 to Rs 260.98. The cost of a household 11.8 kilogramme cylinder has gone up by Rs246.15.

Domestic cylinders with the new hike in price stands at Rs3,079.

According to a statement from Ogra, the new prices will be in effect as of October 1.