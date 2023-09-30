Saudi Arabia shakes up travel rules with stunning visa abolition discussion

TEHRAN - In a pleasantly surprising move, the authorities in Saudi Arabia are currently discussing abolishing visas with another Muslim country, deemed rival a few months ago.

Saudi Arabia harbors a history of tough ties with Iran reflected through speeches and actions as well but in the latest development, the Iranian deputy tourism minister has announced the continuation of efforts to develop tourism relations and cancel visas between the two countries.

Maryam Jalali Dahkardi, who is currently in the Saudi capital Riyadh to participate in World Tourism Day, elaborated that she and Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Relations and Foreign Tourism, Sultan Al-Musallam have discussed methods to remove obstacles to the development of tourism ties between the two countries.

The minister also invited the Saudi tourism minister to visit Iran besides discussing matters of mutual importance.

Last March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations seven years after severing them which came as a surprise to the Muslim community.

Both countries are special in the sense that Saudi Arabia attracts millions of Muslims each year for Hajj and Umrah purposes while on the other hand, Iran attracts millions of Muslims for religious events considered special by a sect of Muslims.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding rivalry rooted in religious, political, and regional differences. One major point of contention is their religious divide as Iran predominantly follows Shia Islam, while Saudi Arabia adheres to Sunni Islam. This has led to tensions and competition for influence within the Muslim world.

Additionally, both countries vie for power and influence in the Middle East, often supporting opposing factions in conflicts in countries like Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

Historical disputes over control of holy sites in Mecca and Medina have also contributed to the animosity. Economic competition, especially in the oil industry, further fuels the conflict. Their rivalry has played out through proxy conflicts in various regional disputes, causing ongoing instability in the Middle East; however, the news of visa abolition has come as a positive development for the Muslim world.