Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia shakes up travel rules with stunning visa abolition discussion

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 30 Sep, 2023
Saudi Arabia shakes up travel rules with stunning visa abolition discussion

TEHRAN - In a pleasantly surprising move, the authorities in Saudi Arabia are currently discussing abolishing visas with another Muslim country, deemed rival a few months ago. 

Saudi Arabia harbors a history of tough ties with Iran reflected through speeches and actions as well but in the latest development, the Iranian deputy tourism minister has announced the continuation of efforts to develop tourism relations and cancel visas between the two countries.

Maryam Jalali Dahkardi, who is currently in the Saudi capital Riyadh to participate in World Tourism Day, elaborated that she and Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Relations and Foreign Tourism, Sultan Al-Musallam have discussed methods to remove obstacles to the development of tourism ties between the two countries.

The minister also invited the Saudi tourism minister to visit Iran besides discussing matters of mutual importance.

Last March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations seven years after severing them which came as a surprise to the Muslim community.

Both countries are special in the sense that Saudi Arabia attracts millions of Muslims each year for Hajj and Umrah purposes while on the other hand, Iran attracts millions of Muslims for religious events considered special by a sect of Muslims.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding rivalry rooted in religious, political, and regional differences. One major point of contention is their religious divide as Iran predominantly follows Shia Islam, while Saudi Arabia adheres to Sunni Islam. This has led to tensions and competition for influence within the Muslim world.

Additionally, both countries vie for power and influence in the Middle East, often supporting opposing factions in conflicts in countries like Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

Historical disputes over control of holy sites in Mecca and Medina have also contributed to the animosity. Economic competition, especially in the oil industry, further fuels the conflict. Their rivalry has played out through proxy conflicts in various regional disputes, causing ongoing instability in the Middle East; however, the news of visa abolition has come as a positive development for the Muslim world.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:29 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Europe's top travel destination set to increase tourism tax

07:21 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

Israelis granted entry to US Visa Waiver Program: Here's what it ...

06:53 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

UAE exploring visa-free travel for Gulf nations in major reform

07:37 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Will US allow visa-free travel for Israel? Foreign Minister clears ...

07:05 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Germany threatens to reinstate border controls with Poland: Here's ...

06:33 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Australia resumes visa processing for tour groups from this country ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:10 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 1, 2023

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 30, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 1 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,420

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: